Crews battle fire on Linden Street in Holyoke

One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex said that 911 call came in just before 1 p.m. Monday for a possible fire on Linden Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a first-floor window.

One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.(Holyoke Fire Department)

One person has been displaced until repairs can be made.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children injured after acid is poured onto Longmeadow playground

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday after an...
Congressman Neal reacts to federal indictment against former President Trump
One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
Crews battle fire on Linden Street in Holyoke
Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday after an...
Congressman Neal reacts to federal indictment against former President Trump
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: local produce SNAP benefits, Step Up Day, and paving work