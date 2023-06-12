Crews battle fire on Linden Street in Holyoke
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex said that 911 call came in just before 1 p.m. Monday for a possible fire on Linden Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a first-floor window.
One person has been displaced until repairs can be made.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
