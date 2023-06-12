Easthampton School Committee to potentially name interim superintendent Monday night

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton School Committee members are holding a meeting Monday evening which could end with them offering an interim superintendent position to one of their three candidates.

The meeting began around 5 p.m. Monday, and school committee members hope that by the end of the night, they will be able to name their interim superintendent.

Each school committee member is taking an opportunity to share which qualities they like in each of the candidates and any lingering concerns they have.

“It gives us a chance to each talk about all three, the overview perspectives, and from there, some sort of guidance of who it sounds like our guidance is for or debate if we have lots of debate,” said committee member Marin Goldstein.

The three external candidates at the heart of Monday’s deliberations are Roland Joyal, Marlene Dileo, and Maureen Binenda.

After their discussion, school committee members are expected to select an interim superintendent, according to Monday’s agenda. After that, committee members will enter into executive session, where they are expected to prepare for contract negotiations.

You may recall the district originally offered a permanent superintendent position to Dr. Vito Perrone, which they later rescinded after his controversial use of the word ‘ladies’ in an email. The committee also offered the position to a second candidate, who later withdrew herself from the running.

It was shortly after that the committee decided to pursue a one-year interim superintendent instead.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.