Getting Answers: local summer jobs for teenagers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School is almost out, which means summer is right around the corner and your teenager might be looking for some extra cash.

The official start of summer is less than two weeks away and that means kids are out of school and ready to enjoy all their favorite summer activities, but many of those come at a price. As a result, teens might be thinking about picking up a summer job this season, but don’t worry if that thought is only now just crossing your mind. It’s not too late.

“We have about 100 vacancies, so we have seen a good amount of applicants,” said Caitlyn Julius, assistant human resources director for the City of Springfield.

The city of Springfield hires between 300 and 400 seasonal employees made up of teens 15 and up who are looking for summer work. Julius told Western Mass News that this is a great opportunity for kids looking to make some extra cash and get their feet wet in the working world.

“We encourage them. They all have to apply online, go through the interview process, which is great experience for them, and then they go through our full hiring process, which is the full onboarding and everything and then they work for us for the summer,” Julius added.

This year, the city took extra steps to make sure they were reaching as many applicants as possible.

“Physically sitting in the schools was new this year. We sat in three high schools twice a month and restarted in February up until now, so that really gave us that hands-on, talking to the kids during their lunch. Some of them would sit with us and apply right then and there, so that really did help us build our applicant pool,” Julius noted.

That additional recruiting proved to be successful. All 35 recreation leaders are full across the four camps offered in the city, as are the nine senior head recreation leader positions. However, the city does still have some openings if you are interested in being a bath attendant, but the position with the most availability is lifeguards.

“You have to be an above-average swimmer and you have to be certified in the number of different classifications. It is a challenging prospect for some individuals,” said Peter Krupczak, director of open space for the city of Springfield.

Krupczak told Western Mass News that they need 10 to 15 more lifeguards in order to open up Five Mile Pond, which has not been able to welcome swimmers since the summer of 2019.

“It’s more from 2020 on, pre-COVID. We did not have this problem with filling lifeguard positions,” Krupczak explained.

The outdoor pool in Forest Park and the indoor pool at Gerena School will be open, along with 21 splash parks across the city, but Kurpczak said he is unsure why they can’t find more teens interested in their lifeguard positions.

“I don’t know. I just know it is a problem we share with other communities. We just don’t know,” Krupczak added.

Whether you are applying for some of those open positions in the city of Springfield or looking to take a different route, MassHire Career Center in Springfield has some tips as you are applying for your summer job.

“We have seen an actual increase in the young adults between the ages of 14 and 15 looking for employment,” said Phylis Gedeon, youth program coordinator at MassHire Springfield.

Gedeon said she sees a lot more youth looking for work and opportunities available.

“They’re really having to dig deep and become very creative and create employment opportunities for themselves…I always encourage entrepreneurship. The city does not have a limit to get a peddler’s license, so maybe you can go sell waters at the park at the softball games or maybe do your own lemonade stand,” Gedeon explained.

Gedeon advised any teen looking for a job to get started with a resume, even if you don’t have formal experience to put down.

“The first step you need to take is really a sit down and create a résumé. I tell all of my young adults track every single project, volunteer opportunities, household chores, anything that you believe you have done that has a valid skill set attached to it to track it. Write it down,” Gedeon noted.

She also encouraged young applicants to find something they’re passionate about because you never know where you could end up.

“Getting a job is more than about just the money and if you don’t enjoy what you were doing and your daughter enjoying it early, it can be pretty hard to get on track to find something. I always do the 80-20 rule. If you look at a job and you like 80 percent of it and that’s the job you want, the 20 percent of the stuff you deal with every day anywhere,” Gedeon said.

Gedeon encouraged more employers to take a chance on their younger applicants, especially during the summertime.

