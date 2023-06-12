Holyoke city councilor facing child pornography charges rejects plea deal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An update has been provided in connection to Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota, who is currently facing child pornography charges.

The case is now being passed to state trial after Puello-Mota rejected the state’s plea deal of 5 years in prison with a mandatory 2 years to serve.

The case is scheduled for a trial calendar call on July 25th.

Puello-Mota was charged in September of 2020 with knowingly possessing images and videos of a 17-year-old on his computer.

