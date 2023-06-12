Legendary musician John Fogerty to perform at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty will be performing at The Big E this fall.

The legendary singer, songwriter, and guitarist will perform at The Big E Arena on Friday, September 15.

In addition to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Fogerty has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and remains the only musician in the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, “Centerfield.”

Other hits across his over five decade career, both as a solo artist and with Creedence Clearwater Revival, include “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

Hearty Har, which is led by Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler, will open the show.

Tickets for Fogerty’s show, which include fair admission when purchased online before the show date, go on Friday, June 16 on thebige.com.

