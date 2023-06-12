Legendary musician John Fogerty to perform at The Big E

John Fogerty will perform at The Big E on Friday, September 15.
John Fogerty will perform at The Big E on Friday, September 15.(MGN Online / ceedub13 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty will be performing at The Big E this fall.

The legendary singer, songwriter, and guitarist will perform at The Big E Arena on Friday, September 15.

In addition to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Fogerty has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and remains the only musician in the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, “Centerfield.”

Other hits across his over five decade career, both as a solo artist and with Creedence Clearwater Revival, include “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

Hearty Har, which is led by Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler, will open the show.

Tickets for Fogerty’s show, which include fair admission when purchased online before the show date, go on Friday, June 16 on thebige.com.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
Hundreds of the world’s best athletes participated in IRONMAN 70.3 Western Massachusetts early...
Hundreds of triathletes hit Springfield road and waterways for IRONMAN western Mass.

Latest News

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires filled our air this week, has impacted school plans,...
Lingering smoke from Canada’s wildfires takes a toll on local outdoor dining
Hundreds of the world’s best athletes participated in IRONMAN 70.3 Western Massachusetts early...
Hundreds of triathletes hit Springfield road and waterways for IRONMAN western Mass.