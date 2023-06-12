Local umpire reacts after parents threaten at Mass. Little League game

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reaction is coming in after parents threaten umpires at a Little League baseball game in eastern Massachusetts.

Bill Welcome has been an umpire and referee for multiple sports in western Massachusetts for many years. He knows what it is like to face pushback from players, coaches, and even parents may not like, but he did not mince words for what took place last week in the eastern part of the Commonwealth.

“I don’t know when, in society, it was okay to start yelling at human beings because they’ve seen other people do it. I remember when I was a kid, Billy Martin for the Yankees would come out and yell at an umpire and just lose his mind and the crowd would cheer. Did anyone ever think that the umpire is a human being?” Welcome said.

Welcome is referring to an incident in Taunton, where umpires walked off the field after parents and players verbally abused them following a questionable call late in a game. Those umpires from the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association are now not officiating another game and has left the league with no umpires. Welcome told Western Mass News that he has been seeing a shortage of umpires in this area for a while.

“I think that there are just younger people who are not terribly interested in umpiring just because of…the potential of toxic relationships,” Welcome explained. “The vast majority of the umpires are older and because there are less umpires out there, you’re asking 60-year-olds that would maybe do one or two (games) on a Saturday are being asked to do a third or fourth because there is literally no one else.”

While Welcome acknowledged umpires do make mistakes and controversial calls, he said parents should cool it down and actually see what it is like to be an umpire in the first place.

“Go into an umpire class, umpire for a year or two, see it from the opposite end of the point of view because if an umpire is out there, the vast majority is giving 100 percent effort because they care about the game. They’re not getting rich. This is something that they love to do.”

With Little League season underway everywhere, and with other sports starting again in the fall, Welcome hopes communities step up.

“Talk to parents like there’s one voice. It will be me, the coach. If you’re sitting in the fourth row on a 45-degree angle and you can’t really see everything, just because you’re sitting there doesn’t mean you have the right to argue,” Welcome noted.

