Man sentenced for 2020 sexual assault of a child in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been sentenced after being arrested for the rape of a child back in 2020.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that back on June 1st, Hector Heredia-Alamo was sentenced by a Superior Court judge to 13-15 years in state prison on charges of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The sentencing came after a Hampden Superior Court jury found him guilty back in May. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Unit after notice of a sexual assault of a child was made to the Holyoke Police Department in October of 2020.

The defendant, who was known to the victim, abused the child several times over the course of about two years. The last reported incident was in part witnessed by the victim’s younger sibling, who then alerted family members to the abuse. Both the victim and the sibling testified at trial in open court to the abuse.

