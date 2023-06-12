Man sentenced for 2020 sexual assault of a child in Holyoke

Hector Heredia-Alamo mugshot 061223
Hector Heredia-Alamo mugshot 061223(Hampden District Attorney’s Office)
By Raegan Loughrey and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been sentenced after being arrested for the rape of a child back in 2020.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that back on June 1st, Hector Heredia-Alamo was sentenced by a Superior Court judge to 13-15 years in state prison on charges of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The sentencing came after a Hampden Superior Court jury found him guilty back in May. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Unit after notice of a sexual assault of a child was made to the Holyoke Police Department in October of 2020.

The defendant, who was known to the victim, abused the child several times over the course of about two years. The last reported incident was in part witnessed by the victim’s younger sibling, who then alerted family members to the abuse. Both the victim and the sibling testified at trial in open court to the abuse.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children injured after acid is poured onto Longmeadow playground

Latest News

One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
Crews battle fire on Linden Street in Holyoke
Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday after an...
Congressman Neal reacts to federal indictment against former President Trump
One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
Crews battle fire on Linden Street in Holyoke
Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday after an...
Congressman Neal reacts to federal indictment against former President Trump
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: local produce SNAP benefits, Step Up Day, and paving work