Soaking rain moving in overnight; Thunderstorm Risk Wednesday

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another week, another upper-level low. However, unlike last week, this week’s low is off to our west and is producing a southerly wind flow. A southerly flow will keep humidity up and tap into some Atlantic moisture-giving us a better shot at a soaking rain (a few rounds).

A spot shower possible this evening and early tonight, otherwise skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures falling back into the 60s with a muggy feel. Energy moving around the upper-low to our west plus a surface warm front will bring a round of soaking rain after midnight through sunrise. A rumble of thunder is possible, but most just get rain with a quarter inch to half inch in total expected.

Showers wrap up Tuesday morning and skies become partly to mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day. Seasonable and muggy with highs in the middle 70s for most.

The upper-level low to our west will be moving toward New England on Wednesday. At the surface, low pressure will also rotate into southern New England by Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. With the set up Wednesday, there is a concern for a few strong to severe storms across the region and developing storms will need to be monitored for strong wind gusts and hail.

Lingering showers end Wednesday night and Thursday is trending mostly dry with a good deal of clouds and seasonable temperatures. Our next shot at rain and storms will come Friday as cold air moves overhead with the upper low. Some showers and storms may bring small hail, but it’s still too early for any severe threat confidence.

