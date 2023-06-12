Town by Town: local produce SNAP benefits, Step Up Day, and paving work

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton, Springfield, and West Springfield.

Community members grappling with food insecurity in Northampton are being given easy access to healthy, locally farmed foods.

The Grow Food Northampton SNAP Match Program allows residents who use SNAP to more than double their purchase of nutritious farm products at the weekly farmers market behind Thorne’s Marketplace.

Beginning Monday, Cedar Chest customers who donate $10 to the program will receive a $10 gift card.

Over in Springfield, the South End Middle School 8th Grade Step Up graduation was held Monday afternoon at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Local leaders, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, were in attendance for the ceremony.

Organizers said that the event is a proper way to send 8th grade students off to high school.

Finally, town by town took us to West Springfield where paving operations began Monday morning on River Street.

There were detours along Baldwin and Memorial Avenue.

Officials said that the detour should only be in place for the rest of the day.

