VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Source: CHRIS BARRON/STEFFANI SADDLER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Friendly reminder: If you see a bear at the beach, keep your distance.

Not everyone followed that advice this weekend. To be fair, they were probably dazzled by the sight of a bear swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida.

A video appears to show a couple of beachgoers get close to it. The bear took the initiative in getting out of people’s way as best as it could, moving from the water onto the beach.

The National Park Service recommends keeping your distance from a bear.

“If a bear changes its behavior because of your presence, you are too close!” the park service said.

Among the U.S. Forest Service’s advice for coping with bears, the agency recommends not running away. Instead, back away slowly and stay calm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
Hundreds of the world’s best athletes participated in IRONMAN 70.3 Western Massachusetts early...
Hundreds of triathletes hit Springfield road and waterways for IRONMAN western Mass.

Latest News

House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children injured after acid is poured onto Longmeadow playground
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting