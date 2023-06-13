AIC professor explains historic nature of Trump’s arraignment on federal charges

We’re getting answers from a local expert about what makes today’s arraignment of former President Donald Trump historic and how the severity of charges could be very impactful for him.(Associated Press)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers from a local expert about what makes today’s arraignment of former President Donald Trump historic and how the severity of charges could be very impactful for him.

“This is going to be a very interesting case in terms of constitutional history. I think nothing has quite played out like this,” said Bob Ravens-Segar, professor of history and political science at American International College.

On Tuesday, former President Trump entered a not guilty plea to federal charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

“The vast array of charges, 37 counts, is very serious, some of them involving the espionage act, to holding onto documents the obfuscate about having them and really that, a lot of it, has to deal with the cover up and the shuffling of the documents around trying to (a) pretend they weren’t there and (b) and moved around with the intent of trying to prevent the feds from getting a hold of them,” Ravens-Segar

Ravens-Segar told us this is something the country has never seen before and he believes the severity of charges could be very impactful for Trump.

“The fact that he is the presumptive nominee of one of the two major parties and stands accused of grave offenses against the security of the government, holding government secrets among the gravest secrets, possible violations of the espionage act, this will make it difficult for some of the folks to run defense for him, especially members of Congress,” Ravens-Segar explained.

If Trump were to become president, he could pardon himself from those federal charges, but that is not the case for his first indictment in New York earlier this year.

“Since it remains in state court, there’s absolutely nothing that Jim Jordan or his like can do to obstruct the proceedings and the wheels of justice from rolling forward,” Ravens-Segar said.

The trial for that case is scheduled for March 2024, in the middle of primary election season.

“I think that he thinks that being in the race is his best shield for being able to protect himself from legal liability,” Ravens-Segar added.

