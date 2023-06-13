Amazon Web Services reports outage affecting websites, utilities

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon Web Services is reporting widespread outages Tuesday afternoon that are affecting many websites and services across the internet.

AWS first reported issues shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern Time, saying providers using their US-EAST-1 servers were experiencing increased error rates and latencies.

DownDetector.com had received more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS servers at the peak of the outage.

The Associated Press reports AWS is the market leader in cloud storage, with such big-name customers as Netflix, Coca-Cola and even some government agencies.

AWS is in the midst of a two-day security-focused cloud conference in Anaheim, California, as the company reports slowing business as companies become more concerned about inflation and a possible recession.

Amazon says they are working on correcting the problem but did not provide a timeline for restoring service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children injured after acid is poured onto Longmeadow playground
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Mother of child burned by acid puddle on Bliss Park slide in Longmeadow speaks out

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday at a Miami federal courthouse. Here are some...
Getting Answers: how Trump’s indictment will affect 2024 presidential campaign
A crash has closed a portion of a Palmer roadway
Serious crash closes part of Sykes Street in Palmer
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Office of Probate anniversary and Phoenix Charter Academy graduation
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects