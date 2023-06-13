Community rallying to give local disability advocate a honeymoon

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For years, a woman in the Amherst community has been helping people with disabilities become professional self-advocates. Now, as a thank you, friends and family are looking to give her and her husband a long-awaited honeymoon.

Meet Sandy Houghton, a 69-year-old Amherst resident who has been overcoming odds since she was young. From graduating college to winning a court case against the town of Hadley, she has been a pioneer for others who are at a disadvantage. For her, she has been living a successful life with cerebral palsy since the age of three.

“It affected my speech, my walk, the way I move and so forth…I had gone through the regular public schools, graduated high school (normal schooling) and fought the system,” Houghton said.

In 1994, Houghton founded the Self-Advocacy Leadership Series, a training program led by self-advocates to help others with disabilities prosper in a professional atmosphere. She recently won a lifetime award for all of her hard work at the 25th Massachusetts Advocate Standing Strong Conference. Throughout her life, Houghton had also been taking care of her mother and her only daughter. During the 90s, she met and married her second husband, Dan, and she told Western Mass News that they have had an unbreakable bond ever since.

“If it wasn’t for Dan, where would I be right now? I would be in a nursing home…Dan helps me get dressed. He makes sure I have what I need. He makes sure I drink,” Houghton noted.

Despite all of the help and care they provided others, the Houghtons have been unable to do something they have been wanting to do for years: go on their honeymoon. Now, 25 years after they tied the knot, the couple’s friends and family want to make it happen with a GoFundMe, looking to raise $10,000 to send the Houghtons to Hawaii.

“This is a dream come true for us to actually spend time on a beach…This GoFundMe is so important to actually have this vacation where we can be romantic and where we can have our snuggle time,” Houghton explained.

The Houghtons said they are grateful for what their community is doing to give them a much-needed break.

“To say thank you isn’t enough. It goes beyond the basic thank you,” Houghton added.

The Houghtons will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on June 20. If enough money is raised during the summer, they look to go to Hawaii in September.

If you want to help the Houghtons get to paradise, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

