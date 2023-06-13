Serious crash closes part of Sykes Street in Palmer

A crash has closed a portion of a Palmer roadway
A crash has closed a portion of a Palmer roadway(Western Mass News)
By Maria Wilson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash has closed a portion of a Palmer roadway.

Palmer Police said that they were called to a “serious” crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle along Route 181, also known as Sykes Street, around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have Sykes Street is closed off between Main Street in Three Rivers/Thorndike and Fuller Street in Bondsville. If you are traveling in the area, you are asked to seek an alternative route.

The crash remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

