Serious crash closes part of Sykes Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash has closed a portion of a Palmer roadway.

Palmer Police said that they were called to a “serious” crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle along Route 181, also known as Sykes Street, around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have Sykes Street is closed off between Main Street in Three Rivers/Thorndike and Fuller Street in Bondsville. If you are traveling in the area, you are asked to seek an alternative route.

The crash remains under investigation.

