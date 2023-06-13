Getting Answers: how Trump’s indictment will affect 2024 presidential campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former president Donald Trump’s federal case could have an impact on the current race for president.

Western Mass News is getting answers with a local political expert to learn how this will impact the 2024 presidential race and affect any voters here in western Massachusetts.

“This day has been coming for a while, where Trump kind of pushes the norms, starting with his presidency and how he’s campaigned, and he almost defied the conventional way of doing things politically on purpose,” said local political analyst Paul Robbins. “The mishandling of very secure top-secret documents was an indictment waiting to happen, so here we are, a divided nation, and people are taking a stance on either side of this really historic moment.”

Despite now being criminally charged, Robbins said that the people who support Trump will most likely continue to support him, as he continues his bid to be the next president of the United States.

“I’ve done a lot of political campaigns in my career, and one of the things we find out in our polling is one someone supports; an individual of voters supports a candidate it’s really hard to budge them off of that,” Robbins told us.

He added that this will impact the other Republicans looking to secure their party’s nomination for president.

“Anything that happens to attack that candidate tends to reinforce people and their support,” Robbins said. “So, the impact is, it’s taken all the oxygen of the campaigns out of the other Republicans in the Republicans’ primary.”

Meanwhile, he shared how this could impact voters right here in western Massachusetts.

“Trump has pockets of support all throughout western Massachusetts, so I think those are going to stay and maybe grow,” Robbins said. “We do have a Republican primary and Massachusetts has already been kind of a state that’s had Charlie Baker for liberal Republican. I expect he will do fine in the Republican primary in Massachusetts, but again, it’s really crushing the other candidates’ ability to try and sell their message.”

Looking ahead, the Republican presidential primary here in the Bay State is March 5th, 2024.

