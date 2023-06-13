Low-End Severe Weather Risk Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some decent weather on tap for western Mass into the evening as we are getting some clearing. Warm thanks to more sunshine and temperatures have made it into the 70s to low 80s in the valley, while the cloudier Berkshires stayed stuck closer to 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy tonight with some low clouds and fog redeveloping through sunrise. Cool with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s.

Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to a low-end severe risk. The day begins with some sunshine and temperatures warm quickly with highs returning to the middle and a few upper 70s. Low pressure will approach from the west and scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and move into western Mass by the early afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible with wind gusts of 40-60mph the most likely concern. Hail may also occur, but likely stay pea to maybe dime or nickel sized. Frequent lightning and heavy rain will accompany all the storms that move through, which may cause issues for afternoon plans.

Most of the heavier rain and storms look to be clear by 5-6pm, but a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm may come through before midnight. These are not expected to be severe. Some fog and mugginess linger Wednesday night.

The upper low to our west continues to move over New England from Thursday through to the weekend, keeping our weather unsettled. Thursday actually looks mostly dry though with some sun in the mix. More upper level energy looks to roll through Friday, bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially for the afternoon and evening. The severe risk Friday looks quite low at this point.

Isolated to scattered showers are expected Saturday afternoon and only a few isolated showers or a storm on tap Sunday as this upper low slowly moves out of New England. Temperatures stay seasonably cool with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Not much looks to change for early next week.

