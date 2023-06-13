Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a student and former teacher at a local private school.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of the letter sent out by Mary Fedora, the principal at Mater Dolorosa Catholic School in Holyoke. It states that on Friday, a concern was raised about a student at the K-8 school and a former teacher. The letter also mentions that these concerns came to light because the same teacher was named in a lawsuit, according to a recent newspaper article published.

While there were no details about the lawsuit, it mentions that the school board also met last night to hear from other concerned parents, and following that meeting, officials were “deeply affected” by the things brought to their attention and counselors from the Springfield Diocese Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance will be available this week for students and parents.

The notice also said that the Department of Children and Families has also been notified.

School officials told us that the former teacher worked as a Spanish teacher at Mater Dolorosa from August 2021 to May 2022 and taught students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

We also received a statement from the Diocese of Springfield, which reads, in part:

“The teacher referenced in the letter was terminated from both St. Mary’s Academy in Longmeadow and Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke on May 26, 2022 after a complaint was filed with the Department of Children and Families alleging inappropriate behavior with a student at St. Mary’s. In addition, the Diocese of Springfield notified the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. It is the policy of the Diocese of Springfield to immediately notify the appropriate authorities in law enforcement once an allegation is brought forward, and this policy was followed.”

