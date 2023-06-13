Officials identify victim of deadly shooting on Orange Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block of Orange Street on Sunday, June 11.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Jaton Pearson of Springfield on the 100 block of White Street suffering from a gunshot wound. Pearson was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

