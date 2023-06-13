Police asking for residents’ security footage after acid poured down Bliss Park slides

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a Longmeadow playground.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The dumping of hazardous chemicals at a Longmeadow playground over the weekend has resulted in burn-like injuries on two young children.

Police told Western Mass News that they are still trying to find who is responsible for pouring muriatic acid down three different slides at the Bliss Park playground, and now, they are looking for the public’s help.

“Again, there’s no danger to the public,” said Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro. “We’re just looking to see if anyone saw anything.”

It was a frightening situation for Ashley Thielen when she said her two young children suffered burn-like blisters.

“I can’t understand why somebody would do something like this,” she said.

Sunday started off like any other day – an early morning playing on the playground – until her children went down the slide and unknowingly came into contact with dangerous chemicals pooling at the bottom, coming back to her crying.

Police told Western Mass News that the chemical in question, muriatic acid, used to lower the pH in the water and clean concrete near the pool. It was taken from the pool’s storage building located next to the playground and intentionally poured down three slides.

“It’s not that far of a stretch to think that the people who are going to be affected by something like that are going to be little children,” Thielen said.

We stopped by the scene on Tuesday morning, which is still closed to the public and blocked off by police tape. Longmeadow Fire officials said that they are currently working on a reopening plan and are hopeful that it will be ready by this weekend.

Meanwhile, police and Thielen are asking neighbors to check their cameras to see if they can identify anything suspicious.

“I’m hoping people will just go check those cameras and see if they see anything out of the ordinary,” Thielen told us.

Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn added that they are working on increased safety measures when the playground reopens. Police added that this remains an ongoing investigation.

