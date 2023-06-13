Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Alexia Feliciano
Alexia Feliciano(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 16-year-old Alexia Feliciano ran away from DCF custody in the area of Industry Avenue on Monday night.

Investigators note that Feliciano may also be in the areas of Palmer and Ware.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

