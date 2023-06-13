Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 16-year-old Alexia Feliciano ran away from DCF custody in the area of Industry Avenue on Monday night.

Investigators note that Feliciano may also be in the areas of Palmer and Ware.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.