Student loan interest and payments to resume this fall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the first time since March 2020, tens of millions of borrowers with federal student loans will have to start making those payments again. New dates have been released for those impacted, but the details are a little confusing for some.

The pandemic-related pause on both payments and interest accumulation is ending and starting this fall, borrowers will be required to pay their monthly student loan bills.

The U.S. Department of Education said that interest will resume September 1 with payments due in October. That’s not welcome news for many who may not be prepared and that could have a significant impact.

“The Department of Education estimates that more people who have student loans are actually in financial difficulty or are at-risk than before the pandemic started because people have run through those stimulus checks and other things that were done during the pandemic and even though the job market is strong, so is inflation,” said John Rogers, professor of economics at American International College.

Rogers told Western Mass News that paying those bills isn’t as simple as you would think.

“It all depends on what kind of arrangement you have. There are opportunities to consolidate the loans, extend them out…kind of like you might do with a home mortgage,” Rogers added.

He went on to say there are several other options for a variety of situations students may be facing, so what should you do if you are looking to get some help? Rogers said you should start by calling your school’s financial office for guidance.

“Because it is a complicated situation and you want to get the best deal that you possibly can, but it doesn’t look like the Biden plan to actually forgive the loans ... $10,000, $20,000 for Pell recipients...doesn’t look like that’s going to make it through the Supreme Court,” Rogers explained.

So for many, the summer will be a time of re-budgeting and planning to start re-paying those loans again. The U.S. Department of Education said it will reach out to borrowers with more information and they can check the federal student aid website.

