Town by Town: Office of Probate anniversary and Phoenix Charter Academy graduation

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee and Springfield.

Community members and leaders celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Registry of Probate and Family Court satellite office at Chicopee City Hall on Tuesday.

The milestone marks one full year of dedicated service to the community, providing efficient and convenient family court services to local residents.

The registry has served an average of 10,000 phone calls and over 1,000 walk-ins since opening.

In Springfield, Phoenix Charter Academy honored 9 seniors graduating with their high school diplomas.

These individuals faced and worked through great challenges to reach this point in their career.

The graduation ceremony took place at Springfield Technical Community College.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children injured after acid is poured onto Longmeadow playground
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Mother of child burned by acid puddle on Bliss Park slide in Longmeadow speaks out

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday at a Miami federal courthouse. Here are some...
Getting Answers: how Trump’s indictment will affect 2024 presidential campaign
A crash has closed a portion of a Palmer roadway
Serious crash closes part of Sykes Street in Palmer
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
We’re getting answers from a local expert about what makes today’s arraignment of former...
AIC professor explains historic nature of Trump’s arraignment on federal charges