Town by Town: Office of Probate anniversary and Phoenix Charter Academy graduation

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee and Springfield.

Community members and leaders celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Registry of Probate and Family Court satellite office at Chicopee City Hall on Tuesday.

The milestone marks one full year of dedicated service to the community, providing efficient and convenient family court services to local residents.

The registry has served an average of 10,000 phone calls and over 1,000 walk-ins since opening.

In Springfield, Phoenix Charter Academy honored 9 seniors graduating with their high school diplomas.

These individuals faced and worked through great challenges to reach this point in their career.

The graduation ceremony took place at Springfield Technical Community College.

