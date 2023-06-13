Victims in double homicide in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identities of the two shooting victims from Springfield who were found dead in an apartment on Union Street last Wednesday.

19-year-old, Alexander Rodriguez and 40-year-old, Khidhr Moultrie, 40 were the two individuals police found deceased inside the apartment.

This according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, June 7th just after midnight, police responded to reports of two bodies in an apartment on the 200 block of Union St.

Once inside, we’re told they discovered Rodriguez and Moultrie and it appeared they had both suffered gunshot wounds.

During the police investigation Wednesday morning, gunshots were fired near the crime scene at the intersection of School and High Street.

This happened a couple hours in to their investigation

At the time, Springfield Police Superintendent, Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News that the automatic gunfire was shot in the direction of the investigating officers.

Now, a week later, and the Hampden DA’s Office continues to investigate the double homicide along with the Springfield Police Department.

They’re asking anyone with information to reach out.

If you have details that could help investigators please call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or you can do so anonymously by using Text-A-Tip; text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

No arrests have been reported in this case.

