Agawam Police seeking attempted robbery, assault and battery suspect

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Agawam are looking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.

Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that the suspect, seen in surveillance photos, is a “person of interest” after an assault and battery and attempted unarmed robbery of a 74-year-old man on Sunday morning on Springfield Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Agawam Police detective bureau at (413) 789-1717.

