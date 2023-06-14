Agawam Police seeking attempted robbery, assault and battery suspect
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Agawam are looking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.
Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that the suspect, seen in surveillance photos, is a “person of interest” after an assault and battery and attempted unarmed robbery of a 74-year-old man on Sunday morning on Springfield Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Agawam Police detective bureau at (413) 789-1717.
