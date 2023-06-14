Agawam Police seeking attempted robbery, assault and battery suspect

Police in Agawam are looking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.
Police in Agawam are looking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.(Agawam Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Agawam are looking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.

Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that the suspect, seen in surveillance photos, is a “person of interest” after an assault and battery and attempted unarmed robbery of a 74-year-old man on Sunday morning on Springfield Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Agawam Police detective bureau at (413) 789-1717.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Springfield.
Victims in double homicide in Springfield identified
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

Ludlow School Committee continues discussion on proposed book ban
Ludlow School Committee continues discussion on proposed book ban
Ludlow School Committee continues discussion on proposed book ban
Ludlow School Committee continues discussion on proposed book ban
A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee and Springfield.
Town by Town: Office of Probate anniversary and Phoenix Charter Academy graduation