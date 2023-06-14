Chicopee Police arrest juvenile on drug, gun charges

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after police searched for a stolen car in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that a female called 911 on Friday afternoon to report her car had been stolen by three male juveniles, who were last seen driving north on Chicopee Street towards Holyoke.

Police began to search for the car and an officer saw three male juveniles walking over the Willimansett Bridge into Holyoke as a description of the alleged driver was radioed out to police. The officer noticed that one of the juveniles fit the description and tried to stop them, but they fled on foot in separate directions.

With help from Holyoke Police and Mass. State Police, the driver was found and detained. Police added that the alleged driver also reportedly threw a bag over a fence while he was fleeing from officers. That bag was recovered and it was found to contain a loaded gun, several plastic containers containing what is believed to be cocaine, and bags with a brown substance believed to be heroin.

The juvenile, whose name will not be released due to their age, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a large capacity firearm, larceny under $1,200, possession to distribute a Class A drug, and possession to distribute a Class B drug.

