Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School student after a deadly car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Students from Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School placed flowers on the school’s sign on Wednesday as they mourned the loss of one of their 16-year-old classmates. Authorities, who have not yet identified the victim, said the student was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer struck the driver’s side of the teen’s car as students were leaving school at the end of the day.

Pathfinder Regional Superintendent Eric Duda told Western Mass News the school is helping students cope with their loss.

“The students were with the counselors throughout the day in group sessions or individually as needed. As far as interactions, those were handled by those counselors…I’m very thankful today for the outpouring of support from other school districts, from state and local networks that helped support our students and staff today and continue to do so,” Duda said.

Palmer Police, Mass. State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the crash. In a statement, Palmer Police said, in part: “The operator of the tractor trailer unit was not injured and is cooperating with investigators. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Palmer community is also reacting to the heartbreaking loss. Estelle Moynahan lives just a street away from where the crash happened.

“We were devastated. It was shocking, it really is. You don’t ever see that stuff. We have lived here for 51 years and this is the first time we’ve seen something like that happen, so we were very upset,” Moynahan noted.

