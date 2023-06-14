Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School student after a deadly car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Students from Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School placed flowers on the school’s sign on Wednesday as they mourned the loss of one of their 16-year-old classmates. Authorities, who have not yet identified the victim, said the student was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer struck the driver’s side of the teen’s car as students were leaving school at the end of the day.

Pathfinder Regional Superintendent Eric Duda told Western Mass News the school is helping students cope with their loss.

“The students were with the counselors throughout the day in group sessions or individually as needed. As far as interactions, those were handled by those counselors…I’m very thankful today for the outpouring of support from other school districts, from state and local networks that helped support our students and staff today and continue to do so,” Duda said.

Palmer Police, Mass. State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the crash. In a statement, Palmer Police said, in part: “The operator of the tractor trailer unit was not injured and is cooperating with investigators. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Palmer community is also reacting to the heartbreaking loss. Estelle Moynahan lives just a street away from where the crash happened.

“We were devastated. It was shocking, it really is. You don’t ever see that stuff. We have lived here for 51 years and this is the first time we’ve seen something like that happen, so we were very upset,” Moynahan noted.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Mother of child burned by acid puddle on Bliss Park slide in Longmeadow speaks out
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Springfield.
Victims in double homicide in Springfield identified

Latest News

The former Harley Davidson dealership building on College Highway in Southampton is being...
State officials considering Southampton building for temporary shelter
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: ‘Turtle Palooza!’ program, Peace Day celebration, HMC new farmer’s market
Police seek the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.
West Springfield Police search for armed robbery suspect
Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Study: $3.5 million generated in economic impact from busy weekend of shows, Ironman