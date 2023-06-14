Lightning strike hits tree, causing garage fire on King Street in Holyoke

Holyoke crews responded to a garage fire on King Street Wednesday afternoon.(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a garage fire on King Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Rex, crews received the call around 4 p.m. for reports of a two-car detached garage fire after a lightning strike hit a tree behind it.

Officials said they arrived at the scene quickly and were able to contain the fire to keep it from spreading.

No reported injuries.

