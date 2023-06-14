Local strawberry crop good despite cool spring weather

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This month is not just marking the end of spring. It is also strawberry picking season and farms are looking to sell some good berries, despite some crazy weather we’ve had this month.

At Sapowsky Farms in Granby, customers from all over the area, like Stanley Hill and Laura Cresta, love the freshly grown strawberries the farm has to offer.

“I come every year to get strawberries. I often go strawberry picking as well and my older son worked here for a season picking strawberries,” Cresta said.

“You can’t beat locally grown…I’m glad that I was able to purchase property next to a fresh farm,” Hill added.

Steve Sapowsky, the farm’s owner, has been selling quarts of strawberries for decades and, so far, this picking season is smooth sailing, with the berries selling at $6.99 per quart and all of this happening through some interesting weather events.

“With it finally warming up, the berries are finally coming on strong. They have good flavor, good size, and we’re picking a lot of them,” Sapowsky said.

While there was a bit of worry with the weather throughout the month, Sapowsky said picking season was barely impacted and continues to be a success.

“What held the plants back was the cold nights and all the cool weather. You need some good warm weather to get stuff going and they were just sitting and sitting and sitting and all of a sudden, the field exploded. We got a ton of berries out there,” Sapowsky added.

Both Cresta and Hill told Western Mass News they hope to get more of these fresh berries again soon.

“I don’t like going to the big chains because they pick them green and then they end up maybe ripening by the time you buy them,” Hill explained.

“In New England, when strawberries are here, you just know that you made it through another winter. It’s great,” Cresta noted.

Sapowsky said other crops are on the way too.

“Tomatoes, all of the small crops, squash and beans and everything like that. We carry a full line here,” Sapowsky explained.

Strawberry picking season ends later this month, followed by the start of sweet corn season in July.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.