Ludlow School Committee continues discussion on proposed book ban

File image
File image(KPTV)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow School Committee met Tuesday evening to continue their conversation regarding a proposed library book ban.

This proposed policy is derived from a policy already in place in some Pennsylvania schools.

The proposal lists restrictions for books, including those which have visual or written sexual content.

“Learning and reading about sexual parts and sexual acts in no way makes a person a sexual predator or a serial killer. That just doesn’t happen,”  said meeting attendee Eleanor Kelleher. “Our children and young people need to learn about their own biology in order to protect themselves. One in ten children are sexually abused by adults in their lives, so this is power. This allows them to protect themselves.”

Another meeting will be held to discuss the proposal, but that date has not yet been decided.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children injured after acid is poured onto Longmeadow playground
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Mother of child burned by acid puddle on Bliss Park slide in Longmeadow speaks out

Latest News

A crash has closed a portion of a Palmer roadway
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee and Springfield.
Town by Town: Office of Probate anniversary and Phoenix Charter Academy graduation
For years, a woman in the Amherst community has been helping people with disabilities become...
Community rallying to give local disability advocate a honeymoon
The dumping of hazardous chemicals at a Longmeadow playground over the weekend has resulted in...
Police asking for residents’ security footage after acid poured down Bliss Park slides