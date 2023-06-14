Ludlow School Committee continues discussion on proposed book ban

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow School Committee met Tuesday evening to continue their conversation regarding a proposed library book ban.

This proposed policy is derived from a policy already in place in some Pennsylvania schools.

The proposal lists restrictions for books, including those which have visual or written sexual content.

“Learning and reading about sexual parts and sexual acts in no way makes a person a sexual predator or a serial killer. That just doesn’t happen,” said meeting attendee Eleanor Kelleher. “Our children and young people need to learn about their own biology in order to protect themselves. One in ten children are sexually abused by adults in their lives, so this is power. This allows them to protect themselves.”

Another meeting will be held to discuss the proposal, but that date has not yet been decided.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.