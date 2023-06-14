Officials: FBI, Mass. State Police investigating hazardous chemicals incident at Bliss Park

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a Longmeadow playground.(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow officials announced the assistance of the F.B.I. and the Massachusetts State Police in the ongoing investigation of Bliss Park.

[READ MORE: Mother of child burned by acid puddle on Bliss Park slide in Longmeadow speaks out]

An investigation continues after hazardous chemicals were poured down the slides at the Bliss Park playground in Longmeadow, that injured at least two children last week.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, they have employed two law enforcement agencies to help identify the person or persons who are responsible for the criminal act at Bliss Park.

[READ MORE: Police asking for residents’ security footage after acid poured down Bliss Park slides]

If you or anyone has any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Tip Line at (413) 565-4199.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Mother of child burned by acid puddle on Bliss Park slide in Longmeadow speaks out
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Springfield.
Victims in double homicide in Springfield identified

Latest News

Holyoke crews responded to a garage fire on King Street Wednesday afternoon.
Lightning strike hits tree, causing garage fire on King Street in Holyoke
The former Harley Davidson dealership building on College Highway in Southampton is being...
State officials considering Southampton building for temporary shelter
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: ‘Turtle Palooza!’ program, Peace Day celebration, HMC new farmer’s market
A crash has closed a portion of a Palmer roadway
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash