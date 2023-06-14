Officials: FBI, Mass. State Police investigating hazardous chemicals incident at Bliss Park

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow officials announced the assistance of the F.B.I. and the Massachusetts State Police in the ongoing investigation of Bliss Park.

An investigation continues after hazardous chemicals were poured down the slides at the Bliss Park playground in Longmeadow, that injured at least two children last week.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, they have employed two law enforcement agencies to help identify the person or persons who are responsible for the criminal act at Bliss Park.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Tip Line at (413) 565-4199.

