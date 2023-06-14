Plans announced for 2023 Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Spirit of Springfield announced plans for this year’s Star Spangled Springfield Wednesday afternoon at Riverfront Park.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt was joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other event sponsors for the special announcement.

This year’s festivities will take place on Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include face painting, balloon artists, and a performance from Union Jack, a ‘60s British tribute band. Local vendors will also offer a variety of food and drinks.

Matt told Western Mass news that it’s their goal to bring people together for these special days. “The Spirit of Springfield’s mission is to bring people together in celebration and this is certainly one of those times…We’re just thrilled we’re able to do this because of the generosity of some of the people here today,” Matt explained.

Those sponsors include MassMutual, KeyBank, AMR, and MGM Springfield, to name a few.

The Fourth of July would not be complete without fireworks, which start at 9:30 p.m.

