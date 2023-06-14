A Shower or Weak Storm Tonight, Then Nicer Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw some gusty thunderstorms cross the region this afternoon, producing some spotty wind damage and leading to a few patches of power outages.

The chance for showers or a thunderstorm continues through about 11pm or so, but the severe weather threat has ended. Some isolated heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will be possible in any thunderstorms.

A few showers may linger past midnight and we should get some partial clearing late along with patchy fog through sunrise. Temperatures fall back into the 50s.

The upper low to our west continues to move over New England from tomorrow through to the weekend, keeping our weather unsettled. Thursday is looking mostly nice with only a low risk for a spot shower, a mix of clouds and sun and seasonable temperatures. Also expect comfortable humidity and a northwesterly breeze.

More upper level energy looks to roll through Friday, bringing a chance for another round showers and thunderstorms, especially for the afternoon and evening. The severe risk Friday looks quite low at this point.

Scattered showers are expected Saturday afternoon and only a few isolated showers or a storm on tap Sunday as this upper low slowly moves out of New England. Right now Father’s Day looks to be the better of the weekend days with mainly dry conditions. A shower or two may be around for Juneteenth as well, but it too looks mainly dry.

