State officials considering Southampton building for temporary shelter

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The former Harley Davidson dealership building on College Highway in Southampton is being considered for a different purpose: a temporary processing facility. The temporary processing facility would be for legal immigrant families, pregnant women, and those displaced by natural disasters.

“I’m a veteran and just things that have happened to me in my life. I’ve had to stay at veteran’s shelters and if we didn’t have things like that, then I don’t know where I would be, so I think it’s a great thing,” said James Gallagher of Easthampton.

According to the town administration’s office, they were contacted by the state about possibly using the former Harley Davidson property on College Highway. The details are limited, but what we know is a capacity of 100 families, up to 400 people, is being considered. They would be processed through the facility within a week and moved to more permanent housing in the state.

Discussions have mainly focused on impact to fire, EMS, and the board of health. Local school services told Western Mass News there would be no impact to the area schools if families were there for one week, but if they’re in town longer, placement of students and additional English language services will be discussed. Services to the families - including food, cots, laundry and staffing - would be provided by third parties and the facility would be staffed 24/7.

Town officials noted that the situation is moving quickly. If the facility is chosen, the town could see its first group of families next month.

“The world is in such horrible shape at this point…the displaced people. the Ukrainians…The only thing that we can change is our own attitudes and a lot of attitudes need to be changed,” said Cindy Cole of Southampton.

Gallagher noted that it’s important for people to realize everyone needs help once in a while.

“At first, it might seem strange or people might be opposed to it, but like there’s a human element and we should help everybody,” Gallagher added.

Before moving forward, the property owner has to agree to the temporary use of their property for this purpose. According to public records, the property was bought in 2021 by Shivesa, LLC, which is registered to the same address as Binuta Patel, who owns the liquor store across the street. We stopped by the business this afternoon, but no one was available for comment.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.