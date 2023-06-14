Study: $3.5 million generated in economic impact from busy weekend of shows, Ironman

Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Springfield, Mass. Skyline(Western Mass News photo)
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a busy weekend for our area with several big names appearing in the city of Springfield, in addition to the first-ever Ironman in western Massachusetts.

According to Tourism Economics and Oxford Economics Company, Springfield generated an estimated $3.5 million in a four-day stretch this past Thursday to Sunday. Some of the big money-making events included Tina Fay and Amy Poehler’s ‘Restless Legs’ tour and two sold-out Bruno Mars concerts at MassMutual Center and the first ever Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts.

These events led to more than just ticket sales as visitors filled restaurants, bars, hotels, parking lots, and other venues across Springfield and surrounding communities.

“We know, for a fact, that some of the people who competed stayed over because Bruno Mars was playing,” said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Wydra told Western Mass News that before the kickoff of Ironman, they expected the triathlon alone would generate around $2.2 million, but after meeting with Ironman officials on Wednesday, Wydra said she fully expects that number to be even higher.

“Our call today was unusual in a sense that there were very few hiccups. They liked what they got here in western Mass. Not only did they like the course, but they loved the feeling they got when they were here. They continually talked about people cheering them on and our locals sitting out on their lawns, you know, waving to the bikers as they went fine everything,” Wydra added.

A date for a 2024 triathlon in western Massachusetts has not yet been locked in, but Wydra assured us they fully intend to bring it back here next year.

“We have to gather some data. We need some feedback from our hotel partners, all of the communities,” Wydra noted.

Of course, it wasn’t just Springfield that raked in some serious cash this weekend. The triathlon also spread across these six western Massachusetts communities including Springfield, West Springfield, Agawam, Southwick, Granville, and Westfield.

Wydra said total revenue will be released in a few weeks after all of the data is collected.

