Summer Escapes: Lewis County, New York

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Lewis County, NY is a place full of beauty, culture, and summer activities. There are festivals to enjoy the local flavor and country adventures by the lake or on the golf course.

Located in the foothills of the Adirondacks and the Tug Hill plateau, Lewis County is easily accessible from several major interstates and is only 40 miles south of the Canadian border.

The region is also within a day’s drive from major northeast cities such as New York City, Boston, and Buffalo.

(Segment sponsored by Adirondacks Tug Hill)

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.