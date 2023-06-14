Summer Escapes: Lewis County, New York

By Western Mass News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Lewis County, NY is a place full of beauty, culture, and summer activities. There are festivals to enjoy the local flavor and country adventures by the lake or on the golf course.

Located in the foothills of the Adirondacks and the Tug Hill plateau, Lewis County is easily accessible from several major interstates and is only 40 miles south of the Canadian border.

The region is also within a day’s drive from major northeast cities such as New York City, Boston, and Buffalo.

