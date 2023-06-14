Summer Escapes: Maine’s Kennebec Valley

Maine’s Kennebec Valley is rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. (Segment sponsored by Kennebeck Valley Tourism Council)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Embraced by lakes and forests, and developed along a mighty river, Maine’s Kennebec Valley is rich in history, culture, and natural beauty.

The region offers a variety of activities and experiences that make for the perfect summer escape -- from quaint downtowns, arts and entertainment, and unique local dining opportunities, to pristine natural settings and the adventure of the great outdoors.

(Segment sponsored by Kennebeck Valley Tourism Council)

