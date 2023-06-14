Summer Escapes: Music, food, and more at MGM Springfield
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield has a little something for everyone this summer.
Whether you’re looking to take your family to a show, enjoy a night out at a five-star restaurant, or try your luck on the casino floor, summer fun is abound at the resort-casino in Springfield’s south end.
(Segment sponsored by MGM Springfield)
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.