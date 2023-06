(WGGB/WSHM) - If you ask us, one of the best things about summer is time to rest and recharge.

What better way to do that than treating yourself to a little “me-time” at the spa?

G Spa at Foxwoods Resort Casino can help melt your worries away.

(Segment sponsored by Foxwoods Resorts Casino)

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.