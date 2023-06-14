Summer Escapes: Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in Vermont

The Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant offers a place to rest and recharge during your stay in Vermont
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s no shortage of things to do in the Green Mountain State, from hiking to skiing to lakeside lounging.

Whatever your choice of summer activity might be in Vermont, the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero, VT offers a place to rest and recharge on 46 acres nestled in the islands of Lake Champlain and features a half mile of private lakeshore, docks for boaters, tennis courts and newly renovated lakeside rooms.



