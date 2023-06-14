West Springfield Police search for armed robbery suspect

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, on May 26, the suspect was involved in an armed robbery of an elderly man.

If you or anyone have any information regarding this individual, you are asked to contact Detective Hebert at (413) 263-3210 or Text-A-Tip, text SOLVE and message 274637.

