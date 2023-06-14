Work continues to reopen Longmeadow playground after acid incident

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Work continues to reopen the Bliss Park playground in Longmeadow days after pool chemicals were poured onto a slide.

Longmeadow fire officials said Wednesday that a specialty contractor performed an initial cleaning of the playground structure, which was also checked after the cleaning and no other signs of contamination were found.

They noted that out of an abundance of caution, the contractor will be performing a deep cleaning of all playground surfaces, after which the town’s Department of Public Works will replace mulch and play sand. An environmental engineering firm will also review the clean-up process.

The playground is expected to reopen when all cleanup measures have been completed, which the fire department said will ensure “it is completely safe to use.”

Fire officials noted that the pool chemicals that were being stored at Bliss Park were being used for the Greenwood pool due to limited storage facilities. Those chemicals have now been moved to a new location. The damage to the building caused by the suspects has been repaired.

Authorities are still looking for those involved in the incident. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in or around the park on Saturday night – or if you know of someone who might have new burns to their hands or arms or may have had burned clothing – is asked to contact Longmeadow Police at (413) 565-4199.

