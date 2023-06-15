1 person injured in shooting on Dwight Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting late Wednesday in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Dwight Street around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting victim.

When they arrived on-scene, they found an adult male, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.