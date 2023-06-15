1 person injured in shooting on Dwight Street in Springfield
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting late Wednesday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Dwight Street around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting victim.
When they arrived on-scene, they found an adult male, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
