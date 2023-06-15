1 person injured in shooting on Dwight Street in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting late Wednesday in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Dwight Street around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting victim.

When they arrived on-scene, they found an adult male, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
Nice Afternoon; Unsettled Weekend Ahead
Police seek the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.
West Springfield Police search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Western Mass News file photo
Former Granby priest accused of stealing over $100,000 from church
Two familiar faces will be serving as co-commissioners of the upcoming Hoolandia tournament.
Baker, Healey named Hooplandia co-commissioners
Police in Springfield continue to investigate a double murder and they also found themselves...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide
The Springfield Police Board of Commissioners now handles issues such as disciplinary action...
Getting Answers: Springfield Board of Police Commissioners meeting on disciplinary action