3 hospitalized, Route 2 in Greenfield closed in both directions after serious car crash

An investigation is underway after three people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Thursday afternoon.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway after three people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Thursday afternoon.

Western Mass News spoke with Greenfield Police Lt. Todd Dodge, a male was traveling with his dog driving westbound on the Route 2 bypass then travelled to the oncoming lane.

The driver then made crash with a Pete’s Tire Barns truck which led the truck to collide with another vehicle, a Toyota Tundra pickup.

Officials said both of those vehicles have sustained severe damage and are completely totaled.

According to Deputy Police Chief William Gordon, there are two people who were sent to the hospital and one was flown to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries.

Police said Route 2 near Adams Road is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

There is no word on when the roads will reopen at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and early evening, then showers become...
Shower Chances Increasing Late Friday into the Weekend

Latest News

An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and early evening, then showers become...
Janna's Friday Forecast
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: ‘Beyond Walls’ street art tour, grand opening of Big Y inside Tower Square
Many communities impacted by traffic and first responder activity around the state’s casinos...
Gaming Commission votes on local requests for community mitigation funds
A large crowd is expected Friday night on The Plaza at MGM Springfield when the group Trailer...
Trailer Trash to perform at MGM Springfield’s Free Music Friday