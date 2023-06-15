3 hospitalized, Route 2 in Greenfield closed in both directions after serious car crash

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway after three people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Thursday afternoon.

Western Mass News spoke with Greenfield Police Lt. Todd Dodge, a male was traveling with his dog driving westbound on the Route 2 bypass then travelled to the oncoming lane.

The driver then made crash with a Pete’s Tire Barns truck which led the truck to collide with another vehicle, a Toyota Tundra pickup.

Officials said both of those vehicles have sustained severe damage and are completely totaled.

According to Deputy Police Chief William Gordon, there are two people who were sent to the hospital and one was flown to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries.

Police said Route 2 near Adams Road is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

There is no word on when the roads will reopen at this time.

