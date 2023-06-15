Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide

Police in Springfield continue to investigate a double murder and they also found themselves...
Police in Springfield continue to investigate a double murder and they also found themselves the targets of gunfire. Now, we’re learning more about concerns in the Union Street area where this happened.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide in Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that police have arrested Adrian Perez in connection to the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Alexander Rodriguez and 40-year-old Khidhr Moultrie.

Both were found dead on June 7 after police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Union Street.

Perez is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

We’ll have more on this story beginning at 4 p.m. on ABC40 and CBS 3.

