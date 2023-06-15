Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide in Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that police have arrested Adrian Perez in connection to the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Alexander Rodriguez and 40-year-old Khidhr Moultrie.

Both were found dead on June 7 after police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Union Street.

Perez is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

