Baker, Healey named Hooplandia co-commissioners

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two familiar faces will be serving as co-commissioners of the upcoming Hoolandia tournament.

Officials with the Eastern States Exposition said that the roles will be held by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and former Massachusetts and current NCAA President Charlie Baker.

Healey and Baker played basketball at Harvard and Healey went on to play professional basketball in Austria after graduation.

The Hooplandia three-on-three basketball tournament will be held from Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25 at indoor and outdoor courts at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds and the Basketball Hall of Fame.  Team registrations are open through June 19.  For more information or to register, CLICK HERE.

