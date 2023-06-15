Fire at vacant Orange home under investigation

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a vacant Franklin County home on Wednesday.

Orange fire officials said that they were called to a fully-involved structure fire on Tully Road in North Orange around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. A second alarm was called while crews were on the way to the scene and additional tanker trucks were called in because the location of the fire was outside of the town’s hydrant district

Crews arrived and found that the fire was at a home that was unoccupied for several years. Firefighters started an exterior and defensive attack to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from Athol, New Salem, Erving, Warwick, Phillipston, Royalston, Petersham, Shutesbury, Gill, and Northfield were all called to the scene to assist, while Turners Falls, Northfield, and Belchertown provided station coverage.

The home, which was about 20 feet by 40 feet in size, is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

