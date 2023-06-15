Former Granby priest accused of stealing over $100,000 from church

Western Mass News file photo
Western Mass News file photo(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A former Granby parish priest is expected to appear in court this week in connection with the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the church.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that Tomasz J. Gorny, 43, of Amherst has been charged with larceny over $1,200.

Gorny is accused of taking over $100,000 in parish funds over three years while he served at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Granby. It’s alleged that he used the funds to purchase several items for personal use including a riding lawnmower, food, wine, car accessories, power tools, video games, and clothes.

Loisel noted that it’s alleged that Gorny charged those expenses to credit cards that were ultimately paid by the Diocese of Springfield.

Granby Police had launched an investigation after they were notified by diocesan officials, who were reportedly conducting an internal audit into suspicious use of church funds. In April, hundreds of items were found in an Easthampton storage unit by Granby police detectives.

Arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

