Gaming Commission votes on local requests for community mitigation funds

(WGGB/WSHM) - Many communities impacted by traffic and first responder activity around the state’s casinos will be receiving state funding to offset costs and improve public safety after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission considered applications on Thursday, including several in western Massachusetts related to MGM Springfield impacts.

MGM Springfield is approaching the five-year mark since opening. The city of Springfield and surrounding communities have been keeping tabs on public safety impacts and asked the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for community mitigation funds to cover costs, which was something discussed at their virtual meeting on Thursday.

Those that applied and were approved, at least in part, include Springfield, West Springfield, Hampden, Longmeadow, Ludlow, and Wilbraham.

In its submission for funding, the city of Springfield cited a nearly 53 percent increase in calls from people asking for police assistance within 500 feet from the casino between 2021 and 2022. Some of the Springfield Police Department’s request to cover extra costs and gear was questioned by the commission’s chief of community affairs Joe Delaney.

“We looked at a bunch of different things and, you know, sort of on the access to the casino, on homelessness, and prostitution, and you know, we weren’t convinced that, you know again that the CMS should be funding this amount,” Delaney explained.

Ultimately, the Gaming Commission approved only a portion of police department’s request.

“In the end, we are recommending $135,200 for the overtime costs, for one marked police cruiser, for the sexual assault training, steel barricades, and the drone and associated training along that goes with the drone,” Delaney noted.

Meanwhile, the town of Ludlow is receiving only a small portion of funds requests for extra police efforts.

“One of the issues that we had with this application is that, you know, that the town did not really identify a direct impact of the casino for this, so that made our job a little difficult to try and justify whether or not to fund these items,” Delaney added.

Ludlow’s approved funding will go to anti-bias and de-escalation training for officers. Other funding that was approved includes new speed radars for the Hampden Police Department, security cameras and speed radar for the Longmeadow Police Department, new police and fire radios in Wilbraham, and additional resources for emergency response teams in West Springfield.

We reached out to MGM Springfield for comment and spokesperson Beth Ward told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“MGM Springfield supports any return of its tax dollars to local communities for infrastructure and service enhancements, including in West Springfield. However, MGM Springfield is not part of this decision-making process for allocation of funding.”

The Gaming Commission said next year’s applications for funding will be based on results of MGM Springfield’s five-year impact study due at the end of the year.

