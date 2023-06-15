Getting Answers: Springfield Board of Police Commissioners meeting on disciplinary action

The Springfield Police Board of Commissioners handles issues such as disciplinary action within the force, on Wednesday afternoon they met to discuss updates.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Board of Commissioners now handles issues such as disciplinary action within the force, on Wednesday afternoon they met to discuss any updates.

The Springfield Board of Police Commissioners kept Wednesday’s meeting brief before entering an executive decision. But we did hear a brief update from the department’s superintendent.

“You only have two cases I believe that you have not reviewed previously that are currently being investigated by IIU,” said Cheryl Clapprood. “I would expect those cases to be done probably within the next week or two. And then you have the hearing that’s still pending that were in front of you before that I believe are awaiting criminal trials.”

She added there is only one ongoing internal complaint that is almost complete.

The Springfield Board of Police Commissioners was created last year after the State Supreme Judicial court sided with the city council’s efforts to replace the position of police commissioner with a board of commissioners.

Also discussed at Wednesday’s meeting, the board of police commissioners’ manual is “very close” to having a working draft completed.  At which point will the Department of Justice look for input from the commissioners.

After that, the manual is expected to be discussed at a future open meeting.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night the public is invited to the Raymond Jordan Senior Center in Springfield to discuss the department’s ongoing reforms and transparency around the disciplinary process.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash
Low pressure spins across New England tonight, keeping a chance for a shower or thunderstorm...
Mostly Dry Thursday, but Showers and Storms Return Soon
Prosecutors say the nurse sustained a three-inch cut from the suspect's pocket knife that came...
Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts emergency room, police say

Latest News

The Springfield Police Board of Commissioners now handles issues such as disciplinary action...
Getting Answers: Springfield Board of Police Commissioners meeting on disciplinary action
Holyoke crews responded to a garage fire on King Street Wednesday afternoon.
Lightning strike hits tree, causing garage fire on King Street in Holyoke
Two-time Oscar award winner and Springfield native Ruth Carter was honored on Wednesday at...
Oscar-winner, Springfield native Ruth Carter honored with mural on Mason Square
Two-time Oscar award winner and Springfield native Ruth Carter was honored on Wednesday at...
Oscar-winner, Springfield native Ruth Carter honored with mural on Mason Square