Getting Answers: Springfield Board of Police Commissioners meeting on disciplinary action

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Board of Commissioners now handles issues such as disciplinary action within the force, on Wednesday afternoon they met to discuss any updates.

The Springfield Board of Police Commissioners kept Wednesday’s meeting brief before entering an executive decision. But we did hear a brief update from the department’s superintendent.

“You only have two cases I believe that you have not reviewed previously that are currently being investigated by IIU,” said Cheryl Clapprood. “I would expect those cases to be done probably within the next week or two. And then you have the hearing that’s still pending that were in front of you before that I believe are awaiting criminal trials.”

She added there is only one ongoing internal complaint that is almost complete.

The Springfield Board of Police Commissioners was created last year after the State Supreme Judicial court sided with the city council’s efforts to replace the position of police commissioner with a board of commissioners.

Also discussed at Wednesday’s meeting, the board of police commissioners’ manual is “very close” to having a working draft completed. At which point will the Department of Justice look for input from the commissioners.

After that, the manual is expected to be discussed at a future open meeting.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night the public is invited to the Raymond Jordan Senior Center in Springfield to discuss the department’s ongoing reforms and transparency around the disciplinary process.

