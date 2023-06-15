Mostly Dry Thursday, but Showers and Storms Return Soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw some gusty thunderstorms cross the region this afternoon, producing some spotty wind damage and leading to a few patches of power outages.

The chance for showers or a thunderstorm continues through about 11pm or so, but the severe weather threat has ended. Some isolated heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will be possible in any thunderstorms.

A few showers may linger past midnight and we should get some partial clearing late along with patchy fog through sunrise. Temperatures fall back into the 50s.

Thursday is looking mostly nice with only a low risk for a spot shower, a mix of clouds and sun and seasonable temperatures. Also expect comfortable humidity and a northwesterly breeze.

Another upper level low will move from the Great Lakes to New England Friday to Sunday, which will keep things unsettled for Father’s Day Weekend. With the low still to our West Friday, we should end up with a seasonable day. Clouds increase and isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across western Mass. The low moves overhead Saturday, which is looking cooler and damp with showers and a few thunderstorms around most of the day. While the threat looks low now, there could be some stronger storms to keep an eye out for. Father’s Day may be a bit drier, but still a good amount of clouds.

This blocking weather pattern we’ve been stuck in for a while now will continue next week too. This time, the upper level low will be across the Southeast, but still close enough to keep our weather a bit cool with daily threats for showers and storms.

